New cold-chain containers

Workers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe load a shipment of refrigerated medical items into a new cold-chain management container designed to hold temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. The rugged, battery-powered units feature a self-regulated refrigeration system that can hold temperatures for 48 hours or more, ensuring medications, vaccines and other medical supplies reach their destination ready to be used.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8262378
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-A4458-1002
|Resolution:
|1740x2140
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
USAMMC-E modernization efforts improve efficiency, visibility of medical materiel
