    New cold-chain containers [Image 2 of 2]

    New cold-chain containers

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Workers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe load a shipment of refrigerated medical items into a new cold-chain management container designed to hold temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. The rugged, battery-powered units feature a self-regulated refrigeration system that can hold temperatures for 48 hours or more, ensuring medications, vaccines and other medical supplies reach their destination ready to be used.

