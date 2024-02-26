Workers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe load a shipment of refrigerated medical items into a new cold-chain management container designed to hold temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. The rugged, battery-powered units feature a self-regulated refrigeration system that can hold temperatures for 48 hours or more, ensuring medications, vaccines and other medical supplies reach their destination ready to be used.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 13:39 Photo ID: 8262378 VIRIN: 240221-A-A4458-1002 Resolution: 1740x2140 Size: 2.06 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New cold-chain containers [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.