Jeanette Hoeh, a supply technician at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, scans a box of medical supplies using a new scale system being piloted to streamline warehousing and distribution operations. The new “dimensioner” system incorporates a high-tech scale with optical features that can capture images and calculate the exact dimensions and weight of items being inventoried or readied for shipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8262375
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New high-tech scales [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-E modernization efforts improve efficiency, visibility of medical materiel
