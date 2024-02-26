New high-tech scales

Jeanette Hoeh, a supply technician at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, scans a box of medical supplies using a new scale system being piloted to streamline warehousing and distribution operations. The new “dimensioner” system incorporates a high-tech scale with optical features that can capture images and calculate the exact dimensions and weight of items being inventoried or readied for shipment.

Date Taken: 02.21.2024
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE