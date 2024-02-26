U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Allen, an infantry officer with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) and a Florida native, participates in a 20-kilometer movement as a part of the Division Leaders Assessment Program (DLAP) on Fort Walker, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2024. DLAP is a rigorous course that tests and improves the warfighting abilities of leaders across 2d MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8262150
|VIRIN:
|240226-M-YV414-1934
|Resolution:
|6428x3616
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLAP 2.0, by LCpl Francis Hrosar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT