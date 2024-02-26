U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Allen, an infantry officer with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) and a Florida native, participates in a 20-kilometer movement as a part of the Division Leaders Assessment Program (DLAP) on Fort Walker, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2024. DLAP is a rigorous course that tests and improves the warfighting abilities of leaders across 2d MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)

