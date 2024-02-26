Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLAP 2.0

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Allen, an infantry officer with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) and a Florida native, participates in a 20-kilometer movement as a part of the Division Leaders Assessment Program (DLAP) on Fort Walker, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2024. DLAP is a rigorous course that tests and improves the warfighting abilities of leaders across 2d MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Location: FORT WALKER, VA, US
    TAGS

    hike
    TCCC
    Land nav
    2d MARDIV
    DLAP

