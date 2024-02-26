Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Staff Training Exercise Classroom Studies [Image 2 of 6]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Staff Training Exercise Classroom Studies

    NEPAL

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Students from participating nations in Exercise Shanti Prayas IV, conduct a classroom scenario in the Staff Training Exercise (STE) during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 27, 2024. STE classes are designed to develop instructors who improve readiness of United Nations officers, classes include operations, logistics, planning, and civil military coordination. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8261615
    VIRIN: 240227-M-AS595-1010
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: NP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Staff Training Exercise Classroom Studies [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

