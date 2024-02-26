Shanti Prayas IV | Staff Training Exercise Classroom Studies

An instructor for Exercise Shanti Prayas IV, conducts a classroom scenario briefing in the Staff Training Exercise (STE) during Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 27, 2024. STE classes are designed to develop instructors who improve readiness of United Nations officers, classes include operations, logistics, planning, and civil military coordination. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

