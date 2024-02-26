U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Razvan Fenesan and Southern Europe Area Engineer Bryce Jones discuss the more than $100 million construction mission being managed where the new dangerous cargo pad construction is underway at Air Base 71 in Campia Turzii, Romania with Office of the Secretary of Defense Senior Plans Advisor Col. Robert Glecker, OSD Director of Global Posture Policy Dorothy Ohl and Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent February 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jerry Jones)
USACE team hosts OSD leaders to discuss construction mission in Romania
