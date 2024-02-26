U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Razvan Fenesan and Southern Europe Area Engineer Bryce Jones discuss the more than $100 million construction mission being managed where the new dangerous cargo pad construction is underway at Air Base 71 in Campia Turzii, Romania with Office of the Secretary of Defense Senior Plans Advisor Col. Robert Glecker, OSD Director of Global Posture Policy Dorothy Ohl and Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent February 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jerry Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 06:08 Photo ID: 8261553 VIRIN: 240201-A-WZ074-1006 Resolution: 1973x1480 Size: 1.61 MB Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE team hosts OSD leaders to discuss construction mission in Romania [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.