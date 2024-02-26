USACE team hosts OSD leaders to discuss construction mission in Romania

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Mirela Chirita briefs Office of Secretary of Defense officials and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teammates on progress of construction on the Deployable Air Base System-Facility, Equipment & Vehicle Storage facilities project being built at Air Base 71 in Campia Turzii, Romania February 1, 2024. The project is part of a more than $100 million construction mission at the base funded by the European Deterrence Initiative that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing. (U.S. Army photo by Jerry Jones)

