    16th CAB Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training with 2-2 SBCT in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 4 of 10]

    16th CAB Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training with 2-2 SBCT in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Zakreski, a combat medic specialist and flight medic assigned to 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts airspace surveillance at Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. This exercise is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    This work, 16th CAB Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training with 2-2 SBCT in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

