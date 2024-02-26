16th CAB Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training with 2-2 SBCT in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Hammont, a UH-60 helicopter repairer and crew chief assigned to 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts airspace surveillance at Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. This exercise is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

