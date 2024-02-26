Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT CASEVAC and MEDEVAC Training [Image 5 of 7]

    2-2 SBCT CASEVAC and MEDEVAC Training

    SA KAEO, THAILAND

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Troy Danahy, assigned to Chosin Company, 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, makes a call on his radio during casualty and medical evacuation training in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold is on its 43rd iteration this year and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

