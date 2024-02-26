2-2 SBCT CASEVAC and MEDEVAC Training

U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division secure a casualty into a medical sled during casualty and medical evacuation training in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is on its 43rd iteration this year and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8261442
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-TD292-4455
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|SA KAEO, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
