USMC provides platform for USAF jump training

U.S. Marine Corps loadmasters assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), look out the back of a USMC KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Feb. 27, 2024. The KC-130J is often used to resupply battle zones, provide a direct air support center, insert group troops and perform medical evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ