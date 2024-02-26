U.S. Marine Corps loadmasters assigned to Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), look out the back of a USMC KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft over East Africa, Feb. 27, 2024. The KC-130J is often used to resupply battle zones, provide a direct air support center, insert group troops and perform medical evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 04:07
|Photo ID:
|8261429
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-OP101-1292
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC provides platform for USAF jump training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
