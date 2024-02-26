Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC provides platform for USAF jump training [Image 9 of 10]

    USMC provides platform for USAF jump training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James Townsend, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), loadmaster, recovers a parachute deployment bag over East Africa, Feb. 27, 2024. VMM-261 (REIN) conducts jump training routinely with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron to not only sharpen their skills as loadmasters, but also enable the training and readiness of Air Force special operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 04:07
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC provides platform for USAF jump training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    loadmaster
    pararescue
    KC-130J Hercules
    82nd ERQS
    VMM-261 REIN
    static training jump

