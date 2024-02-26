U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James Townsend, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, or VMM-261 (REIN), loadmaster, recovers a parachute deployment bag over East Africa, Feb. 27, 2024. VMM-261 (REIN) conducts jump training routinely with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron to not only sharpen their skills as loadmasters, but also enable the training and readiness of Air Force special operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 04:07 Photo ID: 8261428 VIRIN: 240227-F-OP101-1190 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.9 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC provides platform for USAF jump training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.