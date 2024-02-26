B-52 bomber task force Airmen see 'THAAD' missile defense upclose

With missile launches pointed skyward, U.S. Army Capt. Riley Campbell provides an overview of the capabilities of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or “THAAD” missile defense system to Airmen of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a site visit to Task Force Talon, Feb. 23, 2024. The THAAD site is overseen by the 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. During the visit, Airmen learned about the intricacies of the system’s ability to thwart adversarial ballistic missile attacks and how it compliments. Members of the 23rd EBS are deployed to Guam in support of a B-52 bomber task force and are based in Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber missions help familiarize aircrews with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands and their areas of operations. Campbell commands Echo Battery of the 3rd ADA Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)

