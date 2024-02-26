Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 bomber task force Airmen see 'THAAD' missile defense upclose

    GUAM

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephen Collier 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jordan Brines describes the capabilities of the AN/TPY-2 radar system to Airmen of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a site visit to Task Force Talon, Feb. 23, 2024. The site is home to the island’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or “THAAD” missile defense system, overseen by the 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. During the visit, Airmen learned about the intricacies of the system’s ability to thwart adversarial ballistic missile attacks and how it compliments. Members of the 23rd EBS are deployed to Guam in support of a B-52 bomber task force and are based in Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Bomber missions help familiarize aircrews with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands and their areas of operations. Brines is the battery executive officer for Echo Battery, 3rd ADA Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)

    This work, B-52 bomber task force Airmen see 'THAAD' missile defense upclose [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Stephen Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

