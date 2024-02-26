Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAC Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    SAC Change of Command

    SINGAPORE

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Singapore Area Coordinator

    240220-N-HG389-1115 SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) Capt. Frank Okata, Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), left, gifts flowers to his wife Barbara Okata during a change of command for at the Terror Club, Feb. 20. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:20
    Photo ID: 8261335
    VIRIN: 240220-N-HG389-1115
    Resolution: 6792x4528
    Size: 671.2 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAC Change of Command
    SAC Change of Command
    SAC Change of Command
    SAC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Navy
    Change of command
    SAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT