SAC Change of Command

240220-N-HG389-1049 SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) The Singapore color guard presents the colors during the change of command for Capt. Frank Okata, off-going Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) and Capt. Silas L Bowyer II, incoming SAC at the Terror Club, Feb. 20. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family.

