    SAC Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    SAC Change of Command

    SINGAPORE

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Singapore Area Coordinator

    240220-N-HG389-1049 SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) The Singapore color guard presents the colors during the change of command for Capt. Frank Okata, off-going Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) and Capt. Silas L Bowyer II, incoming SAC at the Terror Club, Feb. 20. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 02:20
    VIRIN: 240220-N-HG389-1049
    Location: SG
    This work, SAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS

    Singapore
    Navy
    Change of command
    SAC

