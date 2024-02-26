240220-N-HG389-1049 SINGAPORE (Feb. 20, 2024) The Singapore color guard presents the colors during the change of command for Capt. Frank Okata, off-going Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) and Capt. Silas L Bowyer II, incoming SAC at the Terror Club, Feb. 20. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8261334
|VIRIN:
|240220-N-HG389-1049
|Resolution:
|7918x5279
|Size:
|912.35 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
