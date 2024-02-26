Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDSU-1 Detachment EOD Site Visit [Image 6 of 8]

    MDSU-1 Detachment EOD Site Visit

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo      

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Ted Carlson, Navy Region Hawaii chief of staff, speaks with Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) during a site visit, Feb. 14, 2024. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8261192
    VIRIN: 240214-N-KN989-1930
    Resolution: 5464x7650
    Size: 638.17 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CNRH
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Capt. Ted Carlson
    MDSU ONE DET EOD

