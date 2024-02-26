Capt. Ted Carlson, Navy Region Hawaii chief of staff, speaks with Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Detachment Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (MDSU ONE DET EOD) during a site visit, Feb. 14, 2024. Commander Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii - as well as the Navy’s representative to the Hawaii community. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 00:02
|Photo ID:
|8261187
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-KN989-1861
|Resolution:
|6674x4767
|Size:
|710.72 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDSU-1 Detachment EOD Site Visit [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT