FLANG Soldiers kick off Best Warrior 2024

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier maneuvers an obstacle during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 28, 2024. Best Warrior is a competition open to any FLANG member ready to put their skills to the test against other top candidates. Competitions such as Best Warrior give participants a platform to demonstrate their dedication to service as they are assessed both physically and mentally over the course of three days. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

