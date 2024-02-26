Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLANG Soldiers kick off Best Warrior 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    FLANG Soldiers kick off Best Warrior 2024

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Patrick Chasten, a combat engineer with the 870th Engineer Company, maneuvers an obstacle during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 28, 2024. Competitions such as Best Warrior give participants a platform to demonstrate their dedication to service as they are assessed both physically and mentally over the course of three days. Soldiers must showcase their proficiency in events such as land navigation, marksmanship, a professional military board and more. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Location: CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, FL, US
