FLANG Soldiers kick off Best Warrior 2024

Staff Sgt. Patrick Chasten, a combat engineer with the 870th Engineer Company, maneuvers an obstacle during Best Warrior 2024 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 28, 2024. Competitions such as Best Warrior give participants a platform to demonstrate their dedication to service as they are assessed both physically and mentally over the course of three days. Soldiers must showcase their proficiency in events such as land navigation, marksmanship, a professional military board and more. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

