Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition.

Sgt. Tu Zeng, assigned to the Medical Readiness Battalion from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, completes a six-mile road march prior to a three mile run and stress shoot during their brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 28, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX, to select the top junior officer, as well as two noncommissioned officers, and three enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition in April 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dario Hansen)

