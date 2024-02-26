Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition. [Image 20 of 20]

    Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Dario Hansen 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Tu Zeng, assigned to the Medical Readiness Battalion from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, completes a six-mile road march prior to a three mile run and stress shoot during their brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 28, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX, to select the top junior officer, as well as two noncommissioned officers, and three enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition in April 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dario Hansen)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 22:23
    Photo ID: 8261090
    VIRIN: 240228-A-OG578-1358
    Resolution: 6307x4480
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition. [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Dario Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition.
    Leadership
    Medics
    III CORPS
    Army
    BLCCRDAMC24
    MedicalReadinessBattalion

