    CRDAMC wraps up its Best Leader Competition

    Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Battalion compete for a chance to go to the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center finished its brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 28 on Fort Cavazos and winners will be announced in a ceremony 1 March.

    The top junior officer, senior and junior noncommissioned officers, and three junior enlisted Soldiers will move on to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Leader Competition in May.

    The competitors endured tests in combat water survival, physical fitness, Army warrior tasks, a weapons stress shoot, an obstacle course, day and night land navigation, mystery events, and an 8-Mile foot march.

    "The competition not only challenges the competitors but also serves as leader development for the NCOs and Soldiers running the lanes," said Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, CRDAMC. "It provides experiential learning in planning, resourcing, and executing tough, realistic training for unit members.”

