CRDAMC wraps up its Best Leader Competition

Photo By Spc. Dario Hansen | Soldiers assigned to the Medical Readiness Battalion from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, conduct a six-mile road march during their brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 28, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, TX, to select the top junior officer, as well as two noncommissioned officers, and three enlisted Soldiers to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West: Best Leader Competition in April 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dario Hansen)

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center finished its brigade level Best Leader Competition Feb. 28 on Fort Cavazos and winners will be announced in a ceremony 1 March.



The top junior officer, senior and junior noncommissioned officers, and three junior enlisted Soldiers will move on to compete at the Medical Readiness Command, West Best Leader Competition in May.



The competitors endured tests in combat water survival, physical fitness, Army warrior tasks, a weapons stress shoot, an obstacle course, day and night land navigation, mystery events, and an 8-Mile foot march.



"The competition not only challenges the competitors but also serves as leader development for the NCOs and Soldiers running the lanes," said Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, CRDAMC. "It provides experiential learning in planning, resourcing, and executing tough, realistic training for unit members.”