    Wings of legacy: A leader's journey in the spirit of the Tuskegee Airmen [Image 6 of 6]

    Wings of legacy: A leader's journey in the spirit of the Tuskegee Airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. was the U.S. Air Force's first African American four-star general. Upon being promoted to four-star grade on Sept. 1, 1975, James was assigned as Commander in Chief North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), a position he held until his retirement on Feb. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Alaska
    Tuskegee Airmen
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    BHM
    673d ABW

