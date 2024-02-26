U.S. Air Force Maj. Gabriel Byrd stands at attention at Tuskegee University. Byrd emphasizes the importance of highlighting the Tuskegee Airmen during Black History Month to provide a broader understanding and appreciation of African Americans' significant contributions in the military.
(Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 17:59
|Photo ID:
|8260675
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-F3707-1001
|Resolution:
|820x1099
|Size:
|114.98 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of legacy: A leader's journey in the spirit of the Tuskegee Airmen [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wings of legacy: A leader's journey in the spirit of the Tuskegee Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT