Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marching Knights [Image 5 of 5]

    Marching Knights

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Black Knights performed an 8xCH47F "Elephant Walk" to showcase their maintenance combat power. The success of this mission was attributed to the collective effort of the entire company, ensuring the health of our fleet. The Flight Engineers and Crew Chiefs took great pride in their aircraft, which contributed to the mission's success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8259874
    VIRIN: 240222-A-XJ882-4532
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marching Knights [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marching Knights
    Marching Knights
    Marching Knights
    Marching Knights
    Marching Knights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT