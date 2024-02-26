Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB Conduct Maintenance and Test Flights in Preparation for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    16th CAB Conduct Maintenance and Test Flights in Preparation for Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, reassembles a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after conducting a corrosion inspection at Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year will be the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8259484
    VIRIN: 240222-A-SJ062-1267
    Location: TH
    This work, 16th CAB Conduct Maintenance and Test Flights in Preparation for Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

