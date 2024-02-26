16th CAB Conduct Maintenance and Test Flights in Preparation for Cobra Gold 2024

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division hovers while conducting a maintenance test flight at Lop Buri, Thailand, Feb. 22, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year will be the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise and will be held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

