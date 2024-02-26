Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson [Image 6 of 6]

    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson

    1, TURKEY

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Shoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, Col. Kevin Lord, 39th ABW commander, Staff Sgt. Dai’Torcha Johnson, 39th Weapons Security Support Group commander executive assistant, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Kelso, 39th Maintenance Squadron unit training manager, share a conversation during Johnson’s DJ set at a base celebration for Black History Month. Johnson’s passion for music is highlighted in this year’s theme: African Americans and the Arts. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8259461
    VIRIN: 240224-F-GG597-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 142.83 KB
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Quality of Life
    Incirlik
    STEAM
    Arts
    Black History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT