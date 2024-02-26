Col. Robert Shoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, Col. Kevin Lord, 39th ABW commander, Staff Sgt. Dai’Torcha Johnson, 39th Weapons Security Support Group commander executive assistant, and Staff Sgt. Brandon Kelso, 39th Maintenance Squadron unit training manager, share a conversation during Johnson’s DJ set at a base celebration for Black History Month. Johnson’s passion for music is highlighted in this year’s theme: African Americans and the Arts. (Courtesy Photo)
Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson
