Harmonizing Black History Month: African Americans and the arts - A soulful journey with Dai'Torcha Johnson

The year 2024 marks a poignant moment of reflection as we delve into the intricate tapestry of African American arts and artisans. From the sweetgrass woven baskets to the pulsating beats of hip-hop, the journey is one of resilience, innovation and an unwavering commitment to self-expression. As we navigate this rich history, we pay homage to the cultural movements and individuals who have led the way, creating a legacy that defines the past, informs the present and paves the way for the future.



African American art is a kaleidoscope of influences, an interwoven narrative of African, Caribbean, and Black American lived experiences that has left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of the United States.



Beyond the canvas and the stage, the African American influence permeates literature, fashion, folklore, language, film, music, architecture and culinary arts. The artistic endeavors of community have been a vehicle for preserving history, empowering individuals, and sparking global cultural movements.



As we embark on this exploration of African American arts in 2024, we celebrate the past's pioneers, and acknowledge the present-day torchbearers like Staff Sgt. Dai'Torcha Johnson, an artist, an Airman and a beacon of musical light to all those that meet her.



"I knew how to read music before I knew how to read words," said Johnson, 39th Weapons Security Support Group commander executive assistant.



Recalling one of her first music related memories, Johnson said, “My mom was in a band in college too and she would take me to all of her practices. We had gone to one of her practices and the sousaphone player put it on me and I carried it around all proudly. When I was old enough to be in band they said pick your own instrument; I picked the trombone and they said ‘you're a little too small’, so I chose trumpet.”



There began her unstoppable connection with music, turning it into a refuge, an expressive outlet and a source of focus during her formative years. Much like her roots at home, being a native to both Kentucky and Maryland, her inspiration for music is never just from one place.



“I can’t pinpoint an exact era of music that has influenced me but I’ve taken musical courses that go through the decades, and learned that the history is so vast.” Johnson explained.



“For example, my original reasoning for wanting to go brass was because growing up, Black History month wasn't as in-depth; you learned about the same things and people,” Johnson said. “So, my mom took it upon herself to teach me. When I learned about jazz…how it started booming, I was like I want to do that. When it comes to DJing, my inspiration is just my overall love of music.”



As she continued to grow, she continued to master multiple instruments in the brass family. She overcame the hardships and discrimination that come with living in such polarizing cultures, earning solos and accolades at state-level musical competitions.



“The three things that make me.. me, people had a problem with,” she stated. “So, I proved myself through my music. I was like, ‘I’m gonna make it hard for them.’”



Naturally, her eventual decision to return to Kentucky was fueled by that same deeply embedded passion – music.



"The school in Maryland canceled their music program," she revealed, expressing a disappointment that would later fuel her determination to pursue her goals, which lead her to the Air Force.



After considering joining the Army, following ROTC, Johnson ultimately made the decision to join the Air Force in 2016, as a Non-Destructive Inspection journeyman.



"Once I knocked the chip off my shoulder and buckled down, I became pretty good at it," she stated with pride.



While establishing a new facet of her own identity within the military and battling off and on with inspiration for art and playing, Johnson found a new stage for her musical talents. Her musical journey took an unexpected turn as she ventured into the world of DJing, a medium that allowed her to communicate beyond the constraints of words.



"I have no problem expressing myself; it goes from brain straight to mouth," Johnson declared. "But expressing myself musically, I feel like when I DJ, it's straight vibes but it's my vibes. I play how I'm feeling."

Her approach to DJing reflects a personal connection to the art, with each performance serving as a reflection of her emotional state.



“I don’t ever create playlists prior to performing,” she said. “Whatever I practice, I do it to help with transitions or beat matching, but what everyone else hears for the first time is me hearing it for the first time as well,” she stated. “I go based on how I feel at the moment. Kind of like what I would do if I was playing trombone, scales, fundamentals, etc. I think that's where some people get it wrong. They’re focused on the result but not the way to get to the result.”



The initiation into the DJ scene brought its own set of challenges, but Johnson remained undeterred, aiming to reshape the culture. Her perseverance paid off as she was asked to play at the base’s Juneteenth celebration, a moment she describes as dialing her first musical “official” performance.



Despite self-proclaimed initial “beginner” setbacks, Johnson became a fixture in the local DJ scene, tirelessly promoting herself and gradually earning the recognition she deserved.



"For months, I went to every after party, every club event and word of mouth helped me with over exposure to get myself out there,” she said. “I was promoting myself everywhere. Everyone had their favorite DJ by then, but I was like, just watch, you're gonna love me.”



And watch they did. On July 21, 2023, Johnson performed her first gig at an official Air Force event. This performance opened doors, leading to invitations for release parties and ultimately the annual Air Force ball.



Her contributions were recognized by wing leadership and she received a coin from the 39th Maintenance Squadron commander for her outstanding work, a testament to the transformative power of her music.



As an Airman, Johnson acknowledges the significance of her role in preserving African American history and community memory.



"I don't see myself as someone revolutionary, but growing up, there were always those people to want to be,” Johnson said. “The ones we continue to learn and teach about. Like the reason I bought my DJ deck, is because it ties back into the culture that I want to belong in. I don't want to emulate their style, I want to be an extension of their history, their legacy.”



Now, not only an established Air Force professional, being trusted with the administrative tasks of some of the base’s top leadership, she has also become an established and trusted entertainer that you can find regularly improving people’s quality of life at Incirlik Air Base.



"SSgt Dai'Torcha Johnson's dynamic DJ performance at our Black History Month event this year stands as a testament to the extraordinary talents within our Air Force,” said Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander. “Her ability to celebrate diversity through music resonates with our commitment to inclusion. I commend Sergeant Johnson for her exceptional work, and her contributions to an environment where every airman feels valued, respected, and appreciated. In her artistry, we find a reflection of the unity that defines the 39th Air Base Wing."



"People come up to me all the time now and they want to start DJing,” she said. “It uplifts them by seeing me do it. I wanted to change the DJ culture here. So when newer DJs come and ask me for help, I'm there to help.”

Johnson added with a warm laugh, “I would have never imagined this in a million years. It was a long shot and I had no way of knowing whether it would turn out well or not, but I’m glad it did.”



The symphony of American culture, the melodies, rhythms, brushstrokes, and beats of African American art have not only shaped the nation's artistic landscape but have been a resounding force that resonates through centuries, when asked what it means to Johnson to be a part of it she replied:



“It’s [Black History Month] the time of the year where you get to be your full, authentic, black, self and also celebrate those who came before you. The ones who walked so you can run, the ones you failed so you can thrive, and reflect on what else we have to work towards in the future. Music will always be me. It will always be there.”

