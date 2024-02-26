SEAC speaks at CMSgt Orientation Course

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black smiles backstage at a joke at the Polifka Auditorium on Maxwell Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2024. Black spoke at the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course about E-9 roles and responsibilities, the Joint Force, and future warfighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8259031
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-MN500-1008
|Resolution:
|5465x3643
|Size:
|17.1 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
