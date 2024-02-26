From left, Mr. Keith A. Reed, Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Executive Director, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speak at the Polifka Auditorium on Maxwell Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2024. Black spoke at the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course about E-9 roles and responsibilities, the Joint Force, and future warfighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 22:06 Photo ID: 8259029 VIRIN: 240221-F-MN500-1032 Resolution: 4963x3309 Size: 13.54 MB Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC speaks at CMSgt Orientation Course [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.