    SEAC speaks at CMSgt Orientation Course [Image 31 of 33]

    SEAC speaks at CMSgt Orientation Course

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero 

    Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman

    From left, Mr. Keith A. Reed, Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Executive Director, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speak at the Polifka Auditorium on Maxwell Air Force Base, Feb. 21, 2024. Black spoke at the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course about E-9 roles and responsibilities, the Joint Force, and future warfighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 22:06
    Photo ID: 8259029
    VIRIN: 240221-F-MN500-1032
    Resolution: 4963x3309
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC speaks at CMSgt Orientation Course [Image 33 of 33], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

