    The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro [Image 3 of 4]

    The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 19:57
    Photo ID: 8258850
    VIRIN: 240222-N-DN159-1044
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

