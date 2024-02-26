Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 19:57 Photo ID: 8258838 VIRIN: 240224-N-DN159-1366 Resolution: 4673x3338 Size: 2.92 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.