NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Navy Lt. Thomas McGlynn, of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, and Army Capt. Mark Kartzinel, of Army Public Health Command East, select sites for ovicup mosquito surveillance, a form of surveillance where a container of water is used to collect eggs from mosquitoes, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, January 14, 2024. The collection is to search for mosquitos which could possibly be carriers of Yellow Fever and could affect the operational readiness of personnel stationed in that area. (U.S. Navy photo by James Butler, CIV)

