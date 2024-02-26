Navy Lt. Thomas McGlynn, of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, trains Army Capt. Melissa Work, of Army Public Health Command East, and her team on insect surveillance at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, January 17, 2024, providing mission critical entomological training and to search for the presence of Ae. vittatus, a newly introduced mosquito species and possible carrier of Yellow Fever. (U.S. Navy photo by James Butler, CIV)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8258192
|VIRIN:
|240117-O-NJ594-4686
|Resolution:
|1428x1070
|Size:
|414.87 KB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
