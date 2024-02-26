Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    01.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Navy Lt. Thomas McGlynn, of Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, trains Army Capt. Melissa Work, of Army Public Health Command East, and her team on insect surveillance at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, January 17, 2024, providing mission critical entomological training and to search for the presence of Ae. vittatus, a newly introduced mosquito species and possible carrier of Yellow Fever. (U.S. Navy photo by James Butler, CIV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8258192
    VIRIN: 240117-O-NJ594-4686
    Resolution: 1428x1070
    Size: 414.87 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NECE Aids in Hunt for Invasive Mosquito Species Spreading at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Entomology
    #NECE
    #NAVY
    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT