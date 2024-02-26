Soldiers with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Medical Readiness Battalion hone their skills with precision, engaging in realistic scenarios reflective of the challenges anticipated in this year's Best Leader competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8257696
|VIRIN:
|240207-D-DQ133-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Soldiers Train for Best Leader Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
