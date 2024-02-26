Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Soldiers Train for Best Leader Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    BACH Soldiers Train for Best Leader Competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Medical Readiness Battalion hone their skills with precision, engaging in realistic scenarios reflective of the challenges anticipated in this year's Best Leader competition.

