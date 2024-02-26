Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 06:06 Photo ID: 8257287 VIRIN: 240221-A-UM169-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.75 MB Location: GRAFENWöHR, BY, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army CID Special Agents Host Boy Scouts in Grafenwöhr [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.