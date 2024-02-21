Army CID Special Agents Host Boy Scouts in Grafenwöhr

Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Europe Field Office,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Europe Field Office, Grafenwöhr Resident Agency hosted Boy Scout Troop 261 at their offices. see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Europe Field Office, Grafenwöhr Resident Agency hosted Boy Scout Troop 261 at their offices. Army CID Special Agents provided approximately 15 Boy Scouts and 10 of their siblings and parents with an introduction to Army CID’s mission and capabilities while helping the Boy Scouts meet requirements for merit badges on February 21, 2024.



Grafenwöhr Resident Agency, Special Agents ­­­Nicholas Wolf and Ryan Heller gave the group a tour of Army CID’s facilities, explained what it takes to be an Army CID Special Agent, and provided training on proper procedures to lift and develop fingerprints.



Army CID has nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide. By working with groups such as the Boy Scouts of America each year, Special Agents across the globe foster trust and understanding while making a positive impact on children and young adults in our Army communities.



Army CID Special agents at installations across Europe conduct wide-ranging investigations protecting Soldiers, families, and civilians serving overseas.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is a premiere federal law enforcement agency responsible for felony criminal investigations and operations; war crimes and terrorism investigations, criminal intelligence collection and analysis; cybercrime investigations and operations; multi-dimensional forensic support; and protective service operations for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-risk personnel.