Poznan Pays Respect to Fallen Soldiers

Flowers are placed for fallen Polish soldiers at Citadel Park in Poznan, Poland, Feb. 23, 2024. U.S. Army and Polish armed forces along with civilians gathered at a Polish liberation event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

