    Poznan Pays Respect to Fallen Soldiers [Image 2 of 4]

    Poznan Pays Respect to Fallen Soldiers

    POLAND

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish police render salutes during a ceremony at Citadel Park in Poznan, Poland, Feb. 23, 2024.U.S. Army and Polish armed forces along with civilians gathered at a Polish liberation event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8257221
    VIRIN: 240223-A-US199-1045
    Resolution: 4820x3213
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poznan Pays Respect to Fallen Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

