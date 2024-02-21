Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community [Image 2 of 2]

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community

    GERMANY

    02.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Annmarie Rydberg, Baumholder thrift store manager, has been volunteering at the store since March 2021 and was selected as store manager in April 2022. She said that the merchandise found in the store is made up of items exclusively donated by community members. “If you ever are in Baumholder, we would love for you all to stop by,” she said. “You never know what amazing gently used treasures you may find here." (Courtesy photo)

