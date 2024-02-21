Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community [Image 1 of 2]

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community

    GERMANY

    02.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder Community Spouses Club board members gather for a photo by the Baumholder Thift Store, Feb. 25.
    Bottom row, from left: Belle Knight, Laura Phillips; top row, from left: Liberty Joy Fejeran, Maria Vallet, Alie Campos. Missing board members: Katie McCormick, Taylor Murphy, Holly Jackson, Mariam Cudello, Ashlee Rodriguez, Meryl Hbarski

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8257211
    VIRIN: 240223-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 2340x3120
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community
    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BCSC's volunteer efforts enhance quality of life for Baumholder Military Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BCSC
    StrongerTogether
    ThriftStore
    target_news_europe
    OneArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT