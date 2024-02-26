USS America arrives in Osaka

U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) moor the ship during a port visit in Osaka, Japan, Feb. 27, 2024. The port call provides U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS America opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Japan, and allows the crew some time for relaxation, and time to make logistic preparations for upcoming exercises. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

