Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America arrives in Osaka [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America arrives in Osaka

    OSAKA, JAPAN

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy Sailor with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) ties a heaving line to a rope during porting procedure in Osaka, Japan, Feb. 27, 2024. The port call provides U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors aboard the USS America opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Japan, and allows the crew some time for relaxation, and time to make logistic preparations for upcoming exercises. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8256951
    VIRIN: 240227-M-NG717-1032
    Resolution: 4806x3204
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: OSAKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America arrives in Osaka [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Abigail Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America arrives in Osaka
    USS America arrives in Osaka
    USS America arrives in Osaka
    USS America arrives in Osaka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    USN
    USS America
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT