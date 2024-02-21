Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines fire HIMARS in Alaska [Image 7 of 7]

    Marines fire HIMARS in Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Marines from Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, visit with Red Cross therapy dog Thea in the Yukon Training Area of Fort Wainwright. The Marines were in Alaska to participate in the Arctic Edge exercise and provide HIMARS support for a variety of training objectives. (photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 18:58
    Location: AK, US
    This work, Marines fire HIMARS in Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Cross
    HIMARS
    therapy dog
    Fort Wainwright
    Arctic security
    Arctic Edge 24

