Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command commander, speaks during the 533rd Training Squadron graduation on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024. Sejba answered questions for the graduates and their families on how to balance work and personal life in the military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US