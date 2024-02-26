Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba Visits Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command commander, speaks during the 533rd Training Squadron graduation on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024. Sejba answered questions for the graduates and their families on how to balance work and personal life in the military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    VIRIN: 240223-F-GJ070-1013
    VSFB
    533rd Graduation
    Space Training and Readiness Command commander

