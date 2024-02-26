U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command commander, speaks during the 533rd Training Squadron graduation on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024. Sejba answered questions for the graduates and their families on how to balance work and personal life in the military. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8256574
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-GJ070-1013
|Resolution:
|3333x2381
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba Visits Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT