Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:53 Photo ID: 8256283 VIRIN: 240222-O-TE110-2961 Resolution: 1920x1281 Size: 1.85 MB Location: AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George visits NETCOM Headquarters at Fort Huachuca [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.