Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George visits NETCOM Headquarters at Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ–On February 22, the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) proudly welcomed Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George to its headquarters at Fort Huachuca. General George's visit underscores the Army's commitment to advancing technological capabilities and bolstering command and control environments critical for national defense.



General George, accompanied by NETCOM Commanding General Major General Christopher Eubank, and Command Sergeant Major Michael J. Runk engaged in discussions and tours highlighting NETCOM's pivotal role in shaping the future of Army communications and information systems. With a keen focus on innovation and readiness, General George reiterated his priorities of modernization and adaptability to meet evolving threats and challenges.



"NETCOM plays a central role in our Army's ability to maintain decision dominance and operational superiority," remarked General George during his visit. "As we confront dynamic and complex security landscapes, it is imperative that we invest in cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to ensure our forces remain agile, resilient, and connected."



NETCOM, as the Army's premier provider of network communications and enterprise services, has been at the forefront of setting the foundation for robust command and control environments. Through its steadfast efforts in research, development, and deployment of advanced network technologies, NETCOM continues to enhance the Army's ability to command, control, and synchronize operations across diverse theaters of operation.



"NETCOM's dedication to excellence and transformation is evident in its relentless pursuit of enhancing decision dominance," stated General Eubank. "By leveraging emerging technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, NETCOM empowers our soldiers with the tools and capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and contested environment."



During his visit, General George commended NETCOM's personnel for their unwavering commitment and professionalism in advancing the Army's technological capabilities. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and integration across military branches and partner agencies to ensure seamless interoperability and information sharing.



As the Army continues to adapt to emerging threats and challenges, General George reaffirmed his confidence in NETCOM's ability to deliver transformative solutions that strengthen the nation's defense posture and safeguard its interests around the globe.



General George's visit to NETCOM headquarters underscores the Army's steadfast commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to maintain superiority in an era of rapid technological advancement and evolving security threats.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 16,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and Contractors stationed and deployed in more than 22 countries around the world.



